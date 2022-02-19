All American season 4 spoilers: Meet new quarterback Wade Waters

Just in case you needed some more updates on where things are when it comes to All American season 4, we present you with the following.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Christian James is set to recur through some of the rest of this season as Wade Waters, a character who solidifies further than the show is moving more into the college football world. Given that we’re close to graduation, that certainly makes a whole lot of sense! We can’t speak to how he relates to Spencer or some other characters, but the official description 100% makes him sound like a heel:

Wade Waters is the arrogant but talented quarterback for GAU (Golden Angeles University). He enjoys his position of power over the freshmen and makes a point to haze them by putting them in uncomfortable situations and using team status to pressure the new guys into questionable choices.

Ultimately, what most of these characters are going to discover upon entering the next phase of their lives is a whole-new hierarchy. They are all coming from a place in high school where they understood where they were and also the social dynamics around them. Some of them were big fish in a tiny pond. Now, the pond is a whole lot bigger and there are sharks swimming around. For characters like Spencer, everyone is also so much more talented. There’s going to be more pressure on him than ever, but that’s of course assuming if he makes it to that point. At the time the show picks up on Monday, he just has to focus on keeping himself from getting expelled. He needs to not take the fall for things that are not his fault!

