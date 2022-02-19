Celebrity Big Brother 3 debate: Who will win AFP?

On next week’s Celebrity Big Brother 3 finale, we’re going to have a chance to see not only the winner of the game, but also AFP. This has become quite the honor over the years! Sure, winning it is not the same as the grand prize in terms of money, but it’s also flattering when all of the American public bestows you with this honor.

So is there a clear-cut favorite as to who is going to be AFP this time around? Well, we can probably look in one direction above all others: Shanna Moakler’s. Typically, the winner of this is someone who really goes all out in the game, and also is at least reasonably entertaining for live-feeders at home. Shanna loves Big Brother, so this is not a case of someone who just came on the show for the sake of just the fame or the money. She also tried to play hard and fell victim to someone else’s bad decision.

On another season, her gameplay works and either Todrick Hall or Miesha Tate left this past HoH cycle. With that in mind, things get at least a little more unpredictable leading into the end of the season. She deserves it the most out of any of the players left, at least at this point in the season.

Of course, there’s a good case to be made for Lamar Odom and he probably will get the vote of the casual fans. His edit was entertaining and he did bring a lot to the season; it’s just harder to vote for someone who had no idea what they were doing for most of the game and has been more of a passenger than a driver. We think he’d be happy enough just getting second and knowing that people really liked him.

Who do you want to see win AFP on Celebrity Big Brother 3?

