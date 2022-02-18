Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be diving into the new episode “Allegiance” in a matter of hours? We’re, of course, excited to dive further into this!

What we’re a little less excited to do, however, is hand over the bad news: We are unfortunately still on a break when it comes to the Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg series. There is no new episode tonight as we’re in the home stretch now of the Winter Olympics. CBS prefers not to counter-program against it and we’re waiting until February 25 to see “Allegiance” air. This is an hour that will be stuffed full of a lot of great drama, and also a big-name guest star in Tony Danza if you weren’t aware of that already.

For some more insight on this story across the board, we suggest that you check out the Blue Bloods season 12 episode 14 synopsis below…

“Allegiance” – Erin and Anthony team up with Erin’s nephew, police officer Joe Hill (Will Hochman), to course-correct a trial when Joe becomes aware of witness tampering. Also, Baez forces Danny to help her find the killer of her favorite TV personality; a seemingly random shooting at police Lt. Raymond Moretti’s (Tony Danza) home leads Frank to investigate who in the officer’s family has criminal ties; and as Eddie works an SVU case, she questions her decision to become a police sergeant, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 25 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

What about beyond this?

Rest assured, there is some more great content coming! We know already that there is an installment coming on March 4 and then after that, the epic 250th episode is coming on March 11. Following this, we’re unfortunately going to have another hiatus due to March Madness.

