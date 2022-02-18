2022 All-Star Celebrity Game lineup: Matt James, Tiffany Haddish, more

Starting at 7:00 p.m. Eastern time later today, you are going to have a chance to see the 2022 All-Star Celebrity Game air on ESPN. Is it going to be ridiculous? You can rest assured of that! This is one of the more lighthearted events that we see every year during all-star weekend as you watch a bunch of people famous for various things all try their luck at scoring some baskets. It’s especially funny since some people are significantly better than others, and there are others who use this mostly as an opportunity to goof around out on the court.

Below, you can take a look at the rosters for these two teams taking part, including Team Dominique Wilkins and also Team Bill Walton. There are a number of names in here that should be familiar to longtime TV fans.

Team Wilkins

Anuel AA (rapper)

Mayor Justin Bibb (Mayor of Cleveland)

Kane Brown (singer, songwriter)

Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns defensive end)

Daniel Gibson (Cleveland Cavaliers alum)

Tiffany Haddish (comedian, actress, former The Last OG star, and author)

Jack Harlow (rapper, recording artist)

Crissa Jackson (Harlem Globetrotters player)

Anjali Ranadivé (singer, songwriter, daughter of the owner of the Sacramento Kings)

Gianmarco Tamberi (Olympic high jump champion)

Team Walton

Jimmie Allen (singer, songwriter, and former Dancing with the Stars contestant)

Brittney Elena (host, actress, athlete and model)

Machine Gun Kelly (singer, songwriter)

Dearica Hamby (Las Vegas Aces forward)

Noah Carlock (Fanatics All-In Challenge Winner)

Nyjah Huston (Olympian, professional skateboarder)

Matt James (former The Bachelor / Dancing with the Stars alum)

Quavo (rapper, recording artist)

Ranveer Singh (actor)

Alex Toussaint (Peloton instructor)

Obviously, the big comedy from this show is going to be seeing people like Machine Gun Kelly and Tiffany Haddish (plus a politician!) have to compete against a professional WNBA player and also a former Cavaliers player / LeBron James teammate. This is going to be a hot mess; count us in to watch it.

