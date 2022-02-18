Snowfall season 5 spoilers: Amin Joseph on Jerome’s arc

We’ve said it before, and it feels like we could say it a million times more: Jerome is one of the best characters on FX’s Snowfall. He’s a guy with a lot of love in his heart, plus dedication to the cause and constant determination. He’ll do whatever he can to get the job done at any given moment.

So what’s coming next for his character? Or, to be specific, how does Amin Joseph look at the story ahead for the character? We’re happy to get more into that here…

Check out our thoughts on the end of season 4! There’s a lot of good stuff we get into in the video below; think of it as setting the stage for what’s coming next. After you check that out, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there’s all sorts of other stuff coming and we don’t want you missing any of them.

Leading up to Wednesday’s two-episode premiere Joseph was happy to break down what’s coming up — he described the season as “abstract” in a Twitter thread (see below), while also giving his character the advice of “don’t fight death, run towards it.” This may sound counter-intuitive at first, but Snowfall is a world where you can’t be afraid. If you want to ensure your long-term safety, you need to ensure you’re always a few steps ahead.

We know that Jerome has all the incentive in the world to keep fighting. Not only does he want to protect himself, but the same goes for protecting Louie. We’re also intrigued to see what the state of things is going to be between them and Franklin Saint, as the two have not always seen eye to eye.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Snowfall season 5?

