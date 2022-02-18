Space Force season 3: Is it renewed or canceled over at Netflix?

Following the big premiere of season 2 today, can you expect a Space Force season 3 renewal at Netflix? Or, are we already at the end of the road here?

It goes without saying that there’s a lot to hope for given the way season 2 ends (no spoilers here), but we should start things off with this: The streaming service has not decided on the future for the Steve Carell comedy.

Is there hope? Absolutely. In a perfect world, we’re sure that Netflix would order more episodes tomorrow! Executive producer Greg Daniels and Carell had such an enormous hit on their hands with The Office that the streaming service would love even a fraction of that audience. (We say that even more knowing that The Office moved from Netflix to Peacock.)

If there’s one thing to be worried about with Space Force, it’s that viewers won’t come back after a first season that was met with mediocre-at-best reviews. Yet, we’ve seen with other Daniels comedies like The Office and Parks and Recreation that it usually takes a solid season for them to figure out their pace and their best style of comedy. Season 2 has been far more well-received so far than season 1, but it’s going to come down to viewership. If the majority of season 1 viewers check out season 2 from start to finish, there’s a good chance that a season 3 will happen. However, if they don’t watch at all or bail midway through, that is where things could get a little more uncertain.

At this given moment, it’s our expectation that we’ll hear something more in regards to a Space Force season 2 over the course of the next few months. Typically, Netflix likes to take that long to gauge overall viewership and figure out next steps.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Space Force

Do you want to see a Space Force season 3 renewal at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming, as well, and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







