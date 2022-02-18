Severance season 1 episode 3 air date: What lies ahead on Apple TV+?

SeveranceAs you prepare for Severance season 1 episode 3 on Apple TV+, let’s start here with the first question: When does it air? Will you have an opportunity to check it out soon?

If you’ve watched a number of series at the streaming service over the years, then you know a thing or two about how they release content. Often, they’ll premiere the first two or three episodes all at once before shifting over to a weekly schedule. Episode 3 of the Adam Scott workplace series (from executive producer Ben Stiller!) is currently set to arrive next week.

Do you want to get a better sense of what’s next story-wise? Then go ahead and check out the full synopsis for the next episode below:

“Mark takes the team on a field trip, but Helly continues to rebel. A deteriorating Petey struggles to tell Mark about Lumon’s misdeeds.”

If you are interested in giving the show a try…

Remember that Apple is currently offering the first episode for free! This is actually something that they do with a lot of their shows and it’s a smart strategy on their part. They do whatever they can to get people hooked early; with that, they have an incentive to subscribe and check out everything else that they have to offer. We’d argue that it took the service a while to get a robust lineup of programming but at this point, they’ve got it! Yes, we know that The Morning Show and Ted Lasso are the heavy-hitters, but they’ve also got The Afterparty and so much other good stuff across the board now.

Also, Adam Scott is wonderful; we’d be excited to watch him in more or less anything.

