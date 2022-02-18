Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feed spoilers: Eviction vote chatter (day 24)

Tonight in the Celebrity Big Brother 3 house either Lamar Odom or Carson Kressley will be evicted from the game. So what’s going to happen here? How should we prepare for it? As you would imagine, there was at least some talk about it overnight.

We knew that Carson and Cynthia Bailey were planning a pitch-of-sorts last night, and the two did talk briefly to Todrick Hall to ask about the vote. Their big argument was that neither one of them was going to win the game, plus there was the final four deal that all parties agreed upon. This at least got in Todrick’s head to the point where he discussed it with Miesha Tate later; he realizes that if he evicts Carson, it will be obvious to everyone that he’s gone back on his word.

Yet, he also is 100% aware that Carson will beat him in the event that the two are at the end of the game together. The same goes for if it’s Carson vs. Miesha. Todrick and Miesha both realize that they have people outside the house who would prefer for them not to win, though hilariously, Todrick thinks that more people could be against Miesha than himself. They have their best shot of winning against each other at the end of the season, and with Todd Bridges not playing in the next Head of Household, all they have to do is beat Lamar and Cynthia Bailey.

We’ll be honest — things aren’t looking great for Lamar and Cynthia. They’ve got zero competition wins between them. Lamar also is still trying to figure out how the game works. Todd recognizes at this point that he could be a target, but what can he do since he can’t play in the next HoH?

