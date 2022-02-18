The Legend of Vox Machina season 2: Is it renewed? Premiere date talk

Following the big finale today on Amazon, can you expect The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 to happen? Beyond that, when will it premiere?

One of the great things about animated shows in general is that we tend to see more early renewals with them, and that is precisely what happened in this case. Even before the first season premiered on Amazon Prime, we already knew that another season was coming. There was never any doubt!

With this in mind, we then get to the next big question: When The Legend of Vox Machina will actually return with new episodes. Typically, it makes the most sense for a show like this to be on once per year. Animation takes a long time to put together, so you don’t want to rush it; however, you also don’t want to wait so long that viewers start to forget about the events of the prior season. For now, we’re brace for either a late 2022/early 2023 release. Winter is a great time in general for a lot of these shows to come out with new episodes, especially since viewers are hiding inside from colder temperatures and more receptive to watching as many different shows as possible.

Hopefully, we’re going to get some more insight on the second season before too long, and we’ll be happy to dive into it at that point. For now, there are at least opportunities now to binge the entirety of season 1, and who knows? There’s absolutely a chance at a season 3 renewal before season 2 premieres; a lot of them will probably come down to some of the long-term viewership metrics that have emerged from the first season.

(Of course, this is where we advise you that if you really loved season 1, recommend it to your friends! A meteoric rise in popularity of course helps to guarantee more seasons.)

What do you want to see when it comes The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 at Amazon?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! We’re going to have some other updates before too long and ultimately, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Amazon.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







