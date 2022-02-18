Station 19 season 5 spoilers: Prepare for some darker stories ahead

Station 19 season 5 has already showcased one especially-dark story this past fall, and ultimately, it looks like more are coming! Go ahead and have your tissues at the ready for the remainder of the season…

In a new interview with TVLine, showrunner Krista Vernoff noted that “the back half of the season takes a little bit of a darker turn than [I first planned].” Remember when this season was billed as being about “fun,” especially since it followed a year-long arc all about the global pandemic? Well, things have changed a little bit since then. (Vernoff herself mentions that some of the writers have joked around about her calling it the “season of fun” with the way that the story has evolved.)

We already know that we’re going to be seeing a pretty dramatic episode when the show premieres next week — after all, at the center of it is Owen Hunt from Grey’s Anatomy fighting for his life. Even if you don’t watch the flagship medical drama, you may know already why Owen is so important to the Station 19 family. He and Ben Warren are longtime friends, and of course all of the firefighters and paramedics love Ben. They’ll also fight to save any life that they possibly can.

Even amidst all of the drama coming up, we still anticipate that there’s going to be a little happiness sprinkled in here and there. This show often does have comedic subplots and steamy romantic arcs; that probably won’t change. It is, after all, a sister show to Grey’s Anatomy, and that series has really perfected a formula that it’s going to be happy to follow week in and week out.

