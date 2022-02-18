Young Wallander season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix?

Following the debut of season 2 today at Netflix, are you going to see a Young Wallander season 3 renewal? Or, is the police dram about to be at the end of the road?

Anytime that you are dealing with a show on Netflix, you have to expect at least a certain degree of uncertainty. Remember here that the streaming service has shown itself to be a little unforgiving when it comes to its cancellations over the years.

In the case of Young Wallander, though, there is a chance that it could come back for more. Nothing has been 100% confirmed at the moment in regards to its future, and this is the part of the article where we encourage you to not only watch, but check out the show from start to finish. This is the way to ensure that there is a clear demand for more. It’s not just about how many people choose to check out the premiere episode.

So when will Netflix announce if there will be more of the show? From their vantage point, there’s no real reason to hurry anything along. They can take a step back, analyze the numbers for the next couple of months, and then go from there.

What the show has going for it

In general, we think its international nature makes it a great sell! It’s got a strong European audience plus significant crossover appeal. We’ve seen over the past couple of years that Netflix is especially eager to make themselves into more of a global brand, and have that be reflected in some of their series. This is a very different landscape than a few years ago, when the priority was to develop and produce shows largely for the interest of a singular country. There’s less pressure to have to do that now.

