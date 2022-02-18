Better Call Saul season 6: First look at Mike, Gus Fring (photo)

Another day, and another new photo preview for Better Call Saul season 6. This one is especially exciting for everyone out there who loves Mike Ehrmantraut or Gus Fring.

Given how close these two characters are working together during much of Breaking Bad, it was a foregone conclusion that at some point, we’d see the two enter one another’s orbit and stay there. That seems to have happened here. Gus needs reliable people to be a part of his organization, and we know that Mike very much could use the money. These two seem to be a perfect match in terms of being able to execute jobs — there’s a reason why it takes someone of Walter White’s caliber to eventually take this organization down.

We’re not going to sit here and pretend like this photo gives away some sort of huge spoiler for the final season (premiering on April 18). Yet, we do have a good sense here that these two will work to get themselves on even more solid footing. Mike can use his history with Jimmy/Saul, as well, to make sure that all three of them become a formidable trio. There’s not necessarily a huge surprise with any of these characters, given that two of them are dead at the end of Breaking Bad and the other is effectively in exile. Yet, there’s still something quite thrilled that comes with seeing how they get from point A to point B.

The more Gus Fring scenes we get, the better — there’s a reason why he is considered to be one of the most formidable villains in TV history.

