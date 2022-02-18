Westworld season 4 premiere date: Expect it to come this summer

If you’re like us, then you have been waiting forever to see Westworld season 4 on HBO. Luckily, we know that we’re getting closer to the big premiere-date news coming out!

In a new piece over at Variety, it is confirmed that the new batch of episodes will be airing this summer. Of course, “summer” is a pretty large window. That could mean early June, or it could also mean late August. Obviously, more information will probably come out in the months to come.

To say that the premium-cable network has a challenge ahead with this show is putting it mildly. Westworld is one of the most ambitious and complicated shows out there, and unfortunately, it’s been a LONG time since the third season aired. HBO will have to either re-educate some viewers about what happened or try to find a way to recruit some new ones.

Details about the upcoming season are very-much still under a heavy lock and key. While it’s been confirmed, for example, that Evan Rachel Wood is returning, she is set to play a different character. We imagine that there are going to be a lot of surprises, and we’re more than excited to see precisely how that plays out.

This is going to be a huge year for HBO in general — in addition to new episodes of Westworld, there is also the much-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. We also know that The Last of Us is coming, it won’t arrive until 2023.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Westworld season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! We’ll have more updates as we get closer to the premiere, so keep your eyes peeled for some of that good stuff. (Photo: HBO.)

