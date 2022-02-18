Fargo season 5 renewal official at FX; what do we know so far?

If you are excited to get more Fargo over at FX, consider this news very much up your alley!

Today, the network confirmed that the crime anthology will be back for a fifth season, not that we consider anything about this to be all that great of a surprise. Remember that this show has been a critical and commercial favorite ever since it first premiered, and FX has been more than okay with giving creator Noah Hawley time in order to properly craft what some of the future story arcs are going to be. This is the sort of patience that most other creators/showrunners likely dream about.

So what will make season 5 stand out from the pack? Of course, the network isn’t revealing too much, but the synopsis below gives you a small tease of the story:

Set in 2019, when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?

The 2019 setting is likely a deliberate choice. In allowing the show to take place before the pandemic, Hawley does not have to address any events that have taken place over the past couple of years. It also saves him from having to set the show in some sort of alternate reality. He’s done a careful job over the years of weaving together all of these different eras and stories; he’s also had no problem bouncing back and forth. Seasons 1, 3, and 5 are more contemporary stories, whereas both season 2 and season 4 were set far in the past. Season 4 was one of the most ambitious ones out of any Hawley has done, and that’s in part due to the decision to cast Chris Rock in a lead role.

