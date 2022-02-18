Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony results (day 23)

The latest Celebrity Big Brother 3 Power of Veto Ceremony has come and gone, and the results of it should not come as a shock.

Just as we expected, Miesha Tate opted to not use her Veto. With that in mind, both Carson Kressley and Lamar Odom stay on the block. So long as the plan remains in place, Carson is going to go out of the house next. He still thinks he has a chance, mostly because he’s holding onto this “deal” that he never should have made in the first place.

At some point, Carson and Cynthia Bailey are going to have a discussion with Miesha and Todrick Hall about the vote, and we’ll see what comes with that. Do we expect that Lamar is going to put on some great campaign? Not so much, and him discussing voting for Miesha right in front of Miesha in the past may hurt him. Still, she recognizes that Carson is a far bigger threat than Lamar in terms of social game and he’s won competitions, which Lamar hasn’t. It’s the same reason why Todd Bridges may go out before Lamar, even if the former NBA star on paper should be a lot more dangerous. If Lamar’s going to start bringing out his competitive side, it definitely feels like now is the right time to do it! If he ever wins, we more than assume that he’s going to put both Miesha and Todrick on the block … but that’s making the assumption that he’s going to win.

Tomorrow, we will see the eviction take place live during the show, alongside the Veto and a ton of strategy talk leading up to it. We’re closing in on the end of the season!

