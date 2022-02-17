Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Is season 5 finally back?

Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Are we going to see the Big Bang Theory prequel back after a considerable wait?

Ultimately, it’d be great to have the show back in a matter of hours — alas, we’re just not there yet! This is the final week of the Olympic break and in seven days’ time, you will see Young Sheldon return with season 5 episode 14. It’s one that features a big-name guest star in Ming-Na Wen who absolutely fits the series’ criteria of bringing actors with ties to geek culture. The synopsis below indicates just how she is going to be involved:

“A Free Scratcher and Feminine Wiles” – Sheldon butts heads with Dr. Lee (Ming-Na Wen), a new scientist in the lab. Also, Mary is given a lotto ticket, on the CBS Original series YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Feb. 24 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

There will be another episode of Young Sheldon airing in early March, as well, and that is something also worth looking forward to! Unfortunately, at the time of this writing, no details have been made available about it. We know this isn’t the final season, either, so there’s really nothing to worry about when it comes to the future when the show comes back. You’ll just be able to sit back, watch it, and get a little escapism.

As for the idea of Sheldon clashing with a new person in his life, we can’t exactly claim we’re startled by this idea. Hasn’t it happened more or less a million times already in between this show and the original?

Related – Be sure to score some other updates when it comes to Young Sheldon right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Young Sheldon season 5?

Are you glad that the series will be coming back from hiatus rather soon? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







