NCIS season 19 episode 14 photo: See Vance out in the field!

NCIS season 19 episode 14 is unfortunately one you’ll be waiting a good while to see. After all, it is not currently planned to come on the air until Monday, March 7!

Yet, isn’t it nice to get a few early previews here and there? “First Steps” is going to be different than almost any other episode we see this season, and a big part of that has to do with the spotlight on Leon Vance.

At this point, most longtime fans are aware that we don’t see all that much of Vance outside of the office. Why would he go out in the field? That’s not his job! Nonetheless, you do see him in the image above out with Nick Torres, and judging from the guns and the intense facial expressions, there’s a deliberate reason for this.

Per some of the information that we’ve heard about this episode at this point, Vance’s daughter, who has received some training from NCIS, is being brought along on an investigation. We wonder if something happens that leads to her being in danger, and that causes her dad to spring into action. Leon is more than capable of handling himself out in the field; he didn’t just start his career, after all, behind a desk! There’s a reason that he is where he is, and we appreciate any and all opportunities that the show has to explore his character a little bit more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

