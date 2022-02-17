Stranger Things season 4 premiere date revealed, to be split in parts

There’s all sorts of big news coming out today about Stranger Things at Netflix, but let’s begin with this: Season 4 is coming soon!

Today, the Duffer Brothers confirmed in an open letter that the next batch of episodes is going to premiere come Friday, May 27. They also made it clear that this is by far the longest season we’ve seen of the series:

“Hi nerds! Do you copy? … It’s been a little while. With nine scripts, over 800 pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual-effects shots and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one. Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

In order to better handle all of the challenges behind the scenes, and also get episodes to viewers sooner, season 4 is going to be split up into two parts. The second batch of episodes is set for July 1. We’re sure that some people will lament not being able to binge the whole season at once but personally, we’re rather fond of the change. After all, it gives us the opportunity to be able to watch the show, let it simmer, and then watch again. One of the hardest things about Netflix shows is their tendency to go in and out of the public consciousness way too quickly. It doesn’t give us a real chance to enjoy what is in front of us.

There was also the news that Stranger Things season 5 is going to be the final season, but we’ll have a better chance to talk about that soon.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Stranger Things

What do you most want to see when it comes to Stranger Things season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! We’re going to have more news soon, and we don’t want you to miss any of it. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







