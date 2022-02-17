Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are it and Station 19 finally back from their extended hiatus?

We wish that we could say that this is the case but, alas, we’re not quite there yet. Instead, we’ve got one more week to go. Both of these series will return in their normal timeslots in one week’s time. Not only that, but they’ll be handing you an epic crossover event. The last time we saw one of this magnitude, some pretty tragic stuff went down. There’s a chance that the same could be said here, given that the life of one Owen Hunt remains very much in the cards.

Do you want to get a greater sense of what to expect in these episodes? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis for each one of them below…

Station 19 season 5 episode 9, “Started from the Bottom” – A new chief starts at Station 19. Meanwhile, the crew responds to a young girl seeking help and a call about an SUV flown over a cliff, on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, FEB. 24 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 9, “No Time to Die” – The Grey Sloan Memorial doctors grapple with the aftermath of the car crash that involved some of their own, while Meredith works to save Dr. Hamilton’s life. After Levi is severely impacted from his latest loss, Bailey is forced to once again rethink the Webber Method. Later, Link confronts Amelia after witnessing her move on with someone new when “Grey’s Anatomy” returns THURSDAY, FEB. 24 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

If there is one reason we’re especially worried here about the second episode, it has to do with Krista Vernoff’s presence as the writer. Typically when a showrunner pens a specific hour of a show like this, it’s because it is a fairly big deal. We almost surely have to expect that to be the case this go-around.

