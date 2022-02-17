AGT: Extreme trailer shows off new judges, multiple danger acts

As you prepare for the premiere of AGT: Extreme on NBC this coming Monday, why not get a sense of some of the acts?

For one reason or another, the network has been rather slow to promote this upcoming spin-off of the franchise. That changes now. If you look below, you can see some of the most dangerous of the danger acts that will be a part of the premiere and beyond. Simon Cowell and host Terry Crews here are joined by motorsports star Travis Pastrana and wrestler-turned reality star Nikki Bella. The format will be relatively similar to the flagship show, except more of the acts are outdoors and the stunts are bigger and more dramatic than what we’re used to seeing. Many of them would probably not even be a part of the regular show. There aren’t a whole lot of names shown off in the trailer, but we’ll get to know them more soon enough.

We know that most of the press around the show early on was tied to the serious accident involving performer Jonathan Goodwin in rehearsals; how that will be addressed on the series itself remains to be seen. The premiere of AGT: Extreme was bumped up after American Song Contest, the US version of Eurovision, was pushed back until a little bit later on in the spring.

Is Extreme going to completely redefine the talent-show genre? Probably not, but it should be a pretty entertaining diversion. It will tide you over until the regular America’s Got Talent show comes back, presumably at some point in late May or early June. There is no specific premiere date for that at the moment.

