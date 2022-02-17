Peacemaker season 2: Is it renewed at HBO Max? Premiere date hopes

Is there a Peacemaker season 2 renewal at HBO Max — and if so, when can you expect some of these episodes to premiere?

We won’t force you to wait long at all in here to get the good news. There are more episodes coming! This renewal was first confirmed on Wednesday, one day before the season 1 finale. The series, a spin-off to the James Gunn movie The Suicide Squad starring John Cena, delivered strong viewership and mostly positive reviews. It was clear for a while that there would be more provided that most parties involved wanted there to be more. Now, that is 100% official.

In a statement, here is what Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max, had to say:

“The brilliance of James Gunn once again shines with Peacemaker. He took this character, brought to life by the inimitable John Cena, and created an exceptional series that’s simultaneously thrilling, hilarious and heartfelt, showcasing the humanity beneath this team of misfits living in a superhuman world. As the first original DC show to have its series premiere on HBO Max, we are thrilled that the viewers agreed to give peace a f—-ng chance.”

Gunn will write and direct the second season, and passed along the following quote alongside the renewal announcement:

James Gunn quote: “Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max. To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience. I can’t wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season Two!”

So when could season 2 premiere? It probably won’t be for a while, given that Gunn is working on a wide array of different projects and Cena has other roles, as well. Streaming services don’t often require their shows to air once a year, so prepare to be a little patient with this one.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Peacemaker right now

What do you most want to see on Peacemaker season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around — there are more updates coming up! (Photo: HBO Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







