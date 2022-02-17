The Blacklist season 9: James Spader – Tonight Show gig on the way!

With The Blacklist season 9 returning to NBC next week in a new timeslot, it of course makes sense to see a new James Spader TV interview, right? The actor does not have social media, so we often have to look towards other means to see him discuss the show or playing Raymond Reddington.

Well, set your calendars accordingly — there’s a chance to see him in just a matter of days!

NBC has officially confirmed now that on Tuesday, February 22, Spader is scheduled to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. This is hardly his first appearance on the late-night show and if you’ve seen it over the years, you know already a little bit of what to expect. There will likely be an interview consisting of a couple fun anecdotes and some conversation about the show. Sometimes, Fallon includes his celebrities in random skits or games, but that’s a little more unpredictable.

Will it be fun to see James in this environment? Sure, but just remember that this is not meant solely for diehard Blacklist viewers. We don’t anticipate James is going to appear and start dropping bombs about Reddington’s identity. This is just a way to ensure that more casual viewers will watch.

Remember that season 9 is coming back on Friday, February 25 with an installment called “Arcane Wireless” — let’s hope we get a few more clues in there about the night of Liz’s death.

