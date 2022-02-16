Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Season 4 episode 13 updates!

Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Have we reached the end of the road when it comes to the Olympic hiatus? If you’re curious about that, or to get more news about what lies ahead, we’re more than happy to help!

Without further ado, let’s start things off by getting some of the unfortunate news out of the way: There is no installment on the air tonight. This is the final week of the hiatus, as the Beijing Games are not over until Sunday. February 23 will bring the family sitcom back on the air and at least today, we’ve got some more information about what lies ahead!

Let’s start with this: The Conners season 4 episode 13 carries with it the title of “Sex, Lies and House Hunting.” Meanwhile, the synopsis below has more news on what lies ahead:

“Sex, Lies and House Hunting” – Darlene falls in love with a house she’s looking at, but when the realtor shares she has a better chance of getting the house if she’s part of a couple, she convinces Ben to pretend to be her partner. Meanwhile, Becky and Professor Davis continue to try and keep their relationship a secret, but secrets are hard to keep on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Just on the basis of the Darlene/Ben story alone, we imagine that we’re going to get some laughs here. This isn’t the first time that we’ve ever seen a premise like this play out, but the potential here for cringe-worthy humor is through the roof! That’s especially the case since there’s probably a 1% chance this actually plays out in a way that they expect.

