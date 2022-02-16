House of the Dragon: Why HBO is waiting on premiere date news

It goes without saying, but there’s a real thirst to find out the House of the Dragon premiere date at HBO. While the Game of Thrones series finale may have softened some enthusiasm that is out there about the prequels/spin-off in development, this one has potential. After all, aren’t there SO many interesting stories to tell about the Targeryans.

The good news is that we are getting at least closer to some news coming out. However, the bad news is that we could be waiting for a little while longer still.

In a new interview today per Deadline, HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys made it clear that there are conversations happening about a potential premiere date; he also noted that production on the series is 100% complete:

“One of the reasons why we’re trying to be cautious about it is when you’re shooting a show that big during a pandemic, especially with the last round [with] a lot of crew and cast members… you didn’t know who was going to drop out or if we’re going to have to shut down so we just didn’t want to declare a date and then find ourselves shut down … Now that we are out of production, I think that we will talk to their guys and figure out what we want to do in terms of announcing a date. But I was just trying to make sure that we didn’t come out with a date that we couldn’t meet for something that was out of control.”

The biggest challenge now may just be post-production, given that we’re talking about a highly ambitious series requiring a lot of special effects. We’re not reporting that a summer launch will happen, but that makes a good bit of sense given that this is around when the final season of Game of Thrones aired.

