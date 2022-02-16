Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feed spoilers: Power of Veto preview!

There’s a new episode of Celebrity Big Brother 3 airing tonight on CBS but while you prepare for that, let’s give you more from the feeds!

The Power of Veto Competition is currently underway and since there are only six people left in the house, everyone’s going to get a chance to participate. The Head of Household is Todd Bridges, but there’s only so much control he has of the game at present.

If you did not know, Carson Kressley and Lamar Odom are on the block and Carson is the target. If he comes down, Cynthia Bailey likely goes up. At that point, it becomes interesting as to whether or not Miesha or Todd would break their deal or get rid of Lamar, since he theoretically is a threat even though 1) he hasn’t won anything and 2) really has no clue how the game is played.

The most fascinating scenario that happens today is that Cynthia wins the Veto, takes Carson down, and that forces Todd to nominate either Miesha or Todrick Hall. If Carson and Cynthia realize then that they were played over the past few days, they could control the vote and get that person out over Lamar. There’s only a week left in the season, and this is absolutely the time to make some of these big moves!

In other news…

Todrick and Lamar are no longer tethered — this is a punishment that came from the most-recent Head of Household Competition. Meanwhile, Todrick continues to be incredibly unlikable on the feeds, badmouthing Lamar and Shanna while also talking showing a general disregard for some of his own support base. He’s easily the least-enjoyable person to watch this season, which also makes it even more entertaining watching Lamar’s totally apathy towards him as a human being.

