Succession season 4: HBO boss dives into possible end date for series

Ultimately, there are two schools of thought you can ponder over with this. We don’t think anyone would be all that mad if the drama went on for another few years. It’s one of the best things going and even still, it feels like more and more people are discovering it. However, you can also make the argument that a show like this is better off ending in the next couple of years to ensure that it doesn’t get stale.

Speaking to reporters today (per Deadline), HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys made it clear that the future of the show is going to be up to creator Jesse Armstrong, and this is not going to be something that the network draws out for the sake of doing so:

“That’s something that we would take Jesse’s lead on. I think he wanted to go into the writers’ room – they’re breaking the fourth season now – and go in with all options open. We’ll hear from him whatever he decides… that’s a decision that I think is best made by him.”

Based on some of the comments we’ve heard from Brian Cox and others in the past, our feeling is that there should be two more seasons and that’s it. With the Roy children somewhat separate from their father now, it feels like there’s room for a good bit of story still — so long as we don’t get a repeat of the past few seasons moving forward, we’re going to be more than happy when the dust finally settles.

