Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are we going to see some more new episodes sooner rather than later after a long break?

Of course, we want all of One Chicago back on the air sooner rather than later — it’s just not going to happen tonight. Because of the Olympics, we are in the final week of a planned hiatus. New episodes will resume for all three shows on Wednesday, February 23, and there are going to be dramatic cases right away.

Want to get some more news about that episode, or what’s coming in early March? Rest assured, we’re happy to help on all of that! Just take a look at the synopses below…

Season 7 episode 13, “Reality Often Leaves a Lot to the Imagination” – 02/23/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dylan and Archer diagnose a pregnant woman with a serious infection. Maggie receives shocking news. Will and Charles question an elderly patient’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis. In an effort to help a patient, Crockett takes a risk.

Season 7 episode 14, “All the Things That Could Have Been” – 03/02/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Goodwin assigns Med’s new compliance officer to a patient with a long-hauler [pandemic related] condition. Maggie helps Will treat a patient who’s been in an iron lung for 60 years. Stevie learns hard truths about her mother. Terrell returns to Med under dire circumstances.

What we won’t see in these episodes…

For the time being, it doesn’t seem as though we’re going to be seeing Ethan. While Brian Tee is going to be returning later this season as the character, it’s going to take a little while to see him return.

In general, we think that one of the big struggles for the doctors on Chicago Med is going to continue to be this new level of oversight. Will the compliance officer cause more problems? We gotta think so…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Med right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Med season 7 moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show is not on the air? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







