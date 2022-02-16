Snowfall season 5: A new spotlight all about Jerome

One of the things that makes Snowfall so great is, of course, the wide array of characters you see week in and week out. Is Jerome one of the better ones? Personally, we’d argue that the answer here is yes and then some.

Jerome is a character with so many wonderful layers to him. On the surface, you have a guy who is capable of doing whatever needs to be done for his own interests — and Louie’s. He’s fiercely determined but also sensitive, and there is a kindness that shines through a number of different moments. He’s got a bigger heart than almost anyone else within the show’s Los Angeles world.

So what’s coming up for Jerome in season 4? We’re sure that some of this is going to be about the evolving nature of Franklin’s criminal empire. He’s continuing to build and improve his business, but where does that leave Louie and Jerome? How are they going to feel about things?

If you head over to the link here, you can better prepare for season 5 with a highlight reel of some of the character’s best moments over the course of the past several years. Honestly, there’s so much good stuff that this could have been a few minutes longer.

Rest assured, you’ll see Jerome back in action before you even know it. For now, Snowfall season 5 is slated to premiere come Wednesday, February 23 — it’s just over a week away!

What do you most want to see for Jerome moving into Snowfall season 5?

