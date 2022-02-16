Is The Book of Boba Fett new this week on Disney+? Season 2 talk

Is The Book of Boba Fett new this week on Disney+? Is there any reason to hope for a season 2 down the road? As you would imagine there’s a lot to get into here, and also a good bit to think about!

The first order of business, though, is sharing the bad news: Unfortunately, there is no new episode this week. Not only that, but there’s also not going to be a new episode for some time moving forward. What’s the reason for that? Well, it has every bit to do with the fact that last week was the finale! We’ve had some epic battles and fantastic cameos over the course of these past several weeks and for now, the journey is at an end.

Of course, none of this is to suggest that the journey for some of these characters is done for good. We already know that The Mandalorian season 3 is coming down the road to the streaming service, and a good bit of its story was set up already at the end of The Book of Boba Fett. It does seem like Mando and Grogu are poised to potentially have some more adventures together, and there are so many different possible stories that could be explored here moving forward.

As for Boba’s series itself, there are no plans at present for there to be another season, and it is important to note that from the start, this was billed as a limited series event. Yet, never say never, right? There’s no denying that the character himself is popular and we tend to think that there’s going to be an interest in seeing more down the road. We don’t think it’s something that needs to be rushed, though — just think about all of the various Star Wars properties that are currently in development!

