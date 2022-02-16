How I Met Your Father season 1 episode 7: Waiting for the other shoe…

How I Met Your Father season 1 episode 7 is set to arrive on Hulu next week, and we have this sinking feeling something big is coming.

After all, consider where things are with the show right now! Sophie and Drew overcame some issues with honesty in episode 6, allowing them to understand one another better. Meanwhile, we also saw Valentina confess that she’s in love with Charlie, while Sid indicated to Hannah that he would make sure she was involved in all of his future life decisions.

Here’s where things get tricky: It’s hard to imagine that these three couples will still be together by the end of the season. This is not a show where we’re going to get a ton of long-lasting relationships for the duration of it. To use a comparison to How I Met Your Mother, there was Marshall and Lily and that was more or less it. It’d be kinda fun if Valentina and Charlie became that couple, mostly because they’re the most unexpected of the three.

Eventually, we imagine Sophie will have questions when it comes to her relationship with Drew — be prepared for some of that moving forward. Take, for example, whether she is fully ready for it since she hasn’t had a long-term relationships. We also still think there’s a chance that Ian, who we last saw in the pilot, could come back at any moment. If she really thought that he was the perfect guy for her, isn’t that going to complicate things if he comes back from Australia and sticks around long-term?

There are only so many episodes left this season — with that in mind, se tend to think there’s a big cliffhanger coming and questions for the future.

