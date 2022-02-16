Teen Wolf revival movie: Is Dylan O’Brien not returning as Stiles?

As many of you may have known already, a Teen Wolf revival movie is in the works at Paramount+ and today, we learned more about who is involved! There are a lot of familiar faces listed, but there are a couple left out that may surprise and/or disappoint.

Per a report from TVLine, here are some of the people we know about so far as being a part of the project: Tyler Posey (Scott McCall), Holland Roden (Lydia Martin), Shelley Hennig (Malia), Crystal Reed (Allison Argent), Orny Adams (Coach Bobby Finstock), Linden Ashby (Sheriff Noah Stilinski), JR Bourne (Chris Argent), Seth Gilliam (Dr. Alan Deaton), Colton Haynes (Jackson Whittemore), Ryan Kelley (Deputy Jordan Parrish), Melissa Ponzio (Melissa McCall) and Dylan Sprayberry (Liam Dunbar). There are a lot of familiar faces in there and this is clearly enough to make us excited! That’s especially the case for someone like Reed who left during the show’s original run.

Of course, there then lie questions about Dylan O’Brien, who played Stiles throughout the original show. He’s arguably the most-famous cast member the series has now in terms of his film projects, so it remains to be seen if he’s interested in coming back or if his schedule will allow. Meanwhile, Tyler Hoechlin is also not listed, but that’s no shock given that he is the star of Superman & Lois and simply may not have time. Arden Cho is also conspicuously absent for the time being.

It should be noted that there are still other people involved who could be announced at a later date. Because this is a movie rather than a full-fledged show, we would personally hope that there are actors who could come back, work for a day or two, and then get back to everything else they have going on. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a long-term commitment.

