Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? Are we inching ever closer to the exit of one Jess LaCroix?

Odds are, you’ve heard some of the stories that Julian McMahon is going to be departing at some point this season. With that in mind, you just have to wonder 1) when it’s going to happen and 2) how it will come back. We tend to think that it’s going to feel a little bit abrupt, at least based on some of what we’ve heard so far.

Unfortunately, you won’t get to see anything play out tonight. There is no new episode of the show coming up until Tuesday, February 22. The title for that installment is “Overlooked” and if you haven’t seen the synopsis below, it gives you a good sense of what’s coming:

“Overlooked” – The team searches for a businessman wanted for murder and an embezzlement scheme. Also, Jess takes advantage of his empty nest to properly court Sarah, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Feb. 22 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

What’s coming after this episode?

You will see, unfortunately, another hiatus shortly after this one on March 1 — with the reasoning for it this time around being tied to the State of the Union Address. It’s our hope that we’re going to be seeing a lot of different stuff moving forward in the month of March. Eventually, Dylan McDermott will be coming on as the de-facto replacement to Jess, but it’s a little too early for a lot of info to be out there about his character. A little patience will be required with that.

Have any specific expectations for FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 13?

