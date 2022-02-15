Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? Are we getting set to dive back into the title hospital? If you’re wondering about that, of course we’re here to help! While we’re at it, we also have some more news on what the future holds and the upcoming schedule.

We don’t like to be one to keep anyone waiting, so we suppose it’s best to start off with the bad news: The hiatus continues, at least for one more week. The Olympics are the #1 reason that this show and also This Is Us are off the air. Both will return on Tuesday, February 22. So what’s coming up for Ryan Eggold and the rest of the cast here? It is a story entitled “Two Doors” that will be full of some big moments as Max tries to throttle Dr. Fuentes once and for all. However, he already realizes that this is not an easy thing to do when she has the support of a number of people on the board.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full New Amsterdam season 4 episode 15 synopsis below:

02/22/2022 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max formulates a bold plan to help New Amsterdam before it’s too late. Reynolds and Dr. Fuentes fight over the best way to handle a risky surgery. Dr. Wilder asks Dr. Castries for help with a patient with terminal cancer. Iggy helps a father and son deal with vastly different views on a shared trauma. TV-14

Beyond this…

Well, this is where we gotta share a little bit more of the tough stuff. March 1 is going to be the State of the Union and after that, it looks like we’re going to have an extended hiatus as NBC has plants to air a limited series on Tuesday nights. New Amsterdam will return in April to wrap up the season, but at least remember in advance that it’s already been renewed! That’s at least one less thing you have to worry about.

