SEAL Team movie could come alongside season 6 on Paramount+

Here is some SEAL Team related news that we did not expect in the slightest: A movie could be coming in the near future!

According to a report from TVLine, a movie project for the David Boreanaz military drama was announced at the ViacomCBS Investor Day on Tuesday. Paramount+ already ordered a season 6 of the show, and it remains somewhat unclear if this would come before or after those episodes. Our hope personally is that it would be before, and would allow us to see how Bravo Team managed to survive that shocking explosion at the end of the season 5 finale. (That is, of course, assuming that all of those characters do survive.)

Boreanaz would continue to be involved behind the scenes as executive producer, as would current showrunner Spencer Hudnut.

In case you missed it, this has been a very busy day for the Paramount+ world. For starters, ViacomCBS is now formally changing its name to Paramount, and today they also announced another Yellowstone prequel, shared details about the Teen Wolf revival movie, and also indicated that there is work being done on an international version of the NCIS franchise. What CBS is looking to do with Paramount+ is create a deeper, more immersive extension of everything they’ve done so far on the network — and in the process, probably be more of a legitimate challenger to the likes of Netflix and Amazon. It’s burst on the scene with some good content already, but expanding SEAL Team represents the amount of faith they have in the property and also the sort of success that the show has had since the move was formalized last year.

Our hope, at least for now, is that we will get more SEAL Team-related content at some point this year.

