Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are you about to get an opportunity to dive more into season 4 episode 13 of the series? It goes without saying that we’re excited for what lies ahead on the series; how couldn’t we be when there is so much more to come?

The unfortunate news is that we’re going to be waiting for at least a little while longer to see the crime drama back. There is no new episode on the air tonight, as this marks the final week of a previously-planned hiatus. The plan is, at least for now, for it to be back with “Pride and Prejudice” in one week’s time. To get a few more details about what lies ahead with that, remember to check out the full synopsis below:

“Pride and Prejudice” – When a Muslim college student and his younger brother are murdered, the team connects with the outraged imam of OA’s former mosque, who insists the victims were wrongly targeted as terrorists. Also, OA must reconsider where his loyalties lie when working the case with a Muslim anti-terrorist agent bent on solving the investigation through any means necessary, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Feb. 22 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So what about beyond episode 13? We should go ahead and note that for now, there is no planned episode for Tuesday, March 1 due to the State of the Union. After that, however, there’s going to be a story titled “Ambition” on March 8. We’re a little too far away from that episode to have many details on it, but remember that it’s out there and we’ll be excited to dive further into what lies ahead there in due time.

