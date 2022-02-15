Promised Land moving from ABC to Hulu; is it canceled?

After just a handful of airings, it looks as though Promised Land is saying goodbye to ABC earlier than expected.

According to a report from TVLine, the low-rated series will depart the network’s lineup following the February 21 episode. As previously reported, it is going to be replaced by The Good Doctor on February 28, where it will resume in its former timeslot for the remainder of the season.

So does this news mean that the show is formally canceled? Not necessarily, but it is 100% done at ABC. The plan is for the series, starting on March 1, to stream weekly on Hulu. One episode will be available a week until the season finale.

In a statement, here is what a rep for ABC had to say on the subject:

“Promised Land is a beautifully executed and tremendously entertaining series of which everyone at our company is extremely proud … We know it has a passionate audience that is very invested in this show, and those viewers will be able to stream all subsequent episodes exclusively on Hulu every Tuesday for the rest of the season.”

Hulu will likely make a decision on the show’s future a little later this year; while its performance to date is certainly concerning, we’re also well-aware that the streaming world has changed the global television economy. Just because a show doesn’t work on broadcast does not mean it should be ruled out elsewhere. What it does indicate is that Promised Land has an uphill battle moving forward.

If you are curious to see what’s coming up next week on the show’s final ABC episode, take a look below:

“Los Rivales (Rivals)” – Joe reluctantly accepts Father Ramos’ help. Lettie spends the day with Daniela, while Mateo finds an unexpected business partner in Carmen. Veronica uncovers more about Michael. Young Joe and Billy encounter a visitor from their past on a new episode of “Promised Land,” airing MONDAY, FEB. 21 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

