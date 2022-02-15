The Blacklist season 9 episode 11 spoilers: Prepare for ‘The Conglomerate’

The Blacklist season 9 episode 11 is going to be airing on NBC come Friday, March 4, and we’ve got yet another mysterious organization. “The Conglomerate” is the title for this episode and on paper, that may seem rather boring.

Luckily, here is where the good news comes into play: This episode will 100% continue one of the central narratives of the season right now, and that is what happened the night of Liz’s death. We can’t guarantee any answers, but so long as there is any continuation at all to the story, we’ll be happy.

New The Blacklist video! Take a look below for some thoughts on some of the big mysteries that are out there. Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube and come back around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss.

Curious to get a few more specifics? Then go ahead and check out the full The Blacklist season 9 episode 11 synopsis below:

03/04/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : An investigation into the Conglomerate, a group of former government-sponsored assassins, becomes complicated when the Task Force learns one of their own may have ties to the group. Red digs deeper into the events leading up to Liz’s death.

So what Task Force member could it be? On the surface, we’d love for it be Aram since this character hasn’t had all that much of a big story so far this season. Yet, we also wonder a great deal already how in the world he’d be tied to such a group. Maybe it has to do with the past couple of years? Park is also a good possibility, mostly because she’s known more for being out in the field and did have that significant problem with bloodlust for a good while.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now, including more details on episode 10

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! We’ll have more updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







