The Masked Singer season 7: A new look behind the scenes

The Masked Singer season 7 is coming to Fox next month; why not get an advanced look at it now?

If you look below via the show’s Twitter, you can see some early images of the set and the way that this upcoming season is being planned out. Visually, we don’t expect all that much to be different; this is a series that largely knows what it is at this point, and the only thing they’ve done to mix things up is try to stir in a few twists here and there. We’re sure that we’re going to be seeing something similar this time around.

So far, we’ve gotten a taste of a few different costumes, whether it be an Ogre, a Frog Prince, or a Ring-Tailed Lemur. More than likely, a few others are going to be revealed over the next couple of weeks and there’s no real hurry for the producers to rush anything along. The costumes are one of the big selling points of the series at this point, and we’re sure all parties involved are going to work overtime to make sure they’re perfect.

The biggest challenge The Masked Singer faces at this point is a controversy of their own doing: Casting Rudy Giuliani on the upcoming season. It’s already been widely reported that Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke left the stage after he was unmasked at an early taping, and we of course wonder if the show will even spotlight that or try to edit that situation out of the equation. Either way, it feels like this was a way to court controversy and get people watching the show, but could it blow up in their face? We’re not sure that the “any publicity is good publicity” mantra is as true as it once was in the past.

