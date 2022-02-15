Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feed spoilers: New HoH’s targets & a costume

Celebrity Big Brother 3 crowned a new Head of Household overnight, so what is it that they want to do at the moment? There’s a lot to get into here, and that includes a new costume that is hilarious … but also hated by at least one person involved.

First things first, the new HoH is Todd! There was apparently a food component to the challenge, and our inner conspiracy theory is that Miesha Tate and Todrick Hall internally wanted him to win over either one of them. Because of this, they don’t have to break the deal that they made with Carson Kressley and Cynthia Bailey on this past HoH cycle.

Based on where things are at the moment, it’s pretty clear that Carson and Cynthia are going on the block and one of them will be evicted. If nominations stay the same, then Miesha/Todrick have to get rid of one of them. Carson and Cynthia both seem fine with where things stand, since they “tried” to make the move that was the best for them. Of course, they could’ve gotten rid of Miesha on this past HoH cycle if they really pushed for it and maybe splintered that alliance. This is effectively Miesha’s HoH once again, as hard as that is to say.

As for some other news centered around the competition, Lamar Odom and Todrick got a costume punishment that requires the two of them to be tied to each other for a full day. Lamar already hates his life, and also is greatly annoyed that Todd is making him do this. There’s a chance, as well, that Lamar could be the replacement nominee this week, which is why we hope that he can win the Veto to protect himself a little while longer.

