4400 season 2: Is it renewed or canceled at The CW? The latest

In the wake of the big finale tonight, now is the perfect time to ask: Will there be a 4400 season 2 at The CW? Or, is it getting canceled?

First things first, let’s share the facts as they currently are. There is no official renewal at the moment for the sci-fi mystery series, and we may be waiting for at least a little while. Typically, The CW is one of the first major broadcast networks to announce a renewal, but we’re in a rather strange situation at the moment. There are reports that the network could be sold and if that’s the case, there’s a chance that a lot of upheaval could happen. This is definitely one of the strangest times we’ve experienced in our time covering the CW world over the years.

If we were to look at the network’s past history, we would argue there’s at least a good chance that a renewal is going to happen. Given that 4400 comes from CBS TV Studios, that helps the show out — The CW likes to have a balance of Warner Bros. and CBS shows on the air at the same time. It’s true that the ratings are not necessarily great, but they’ve been at least steady, especially when it comes to the all-important 18-49 demographic.

If we had to guess as to what could be one possible situation here, it’s that The CW brings 4400 back and then moves it to Friday nights. Sci-fi shows tend to perform decently in that spot, and this could be a chance for them to better brand out that part of their schedule. The earliest we could see the show back is at some point in the fall, though we’ll probably be waiting for months to figure that out even if it is renewed pretty soon.

