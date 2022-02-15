All American season 4 spoilers: JoJo snags key recurring role!

We’re one week away from the return of All American season 4 to The CW and with that, we’re pleased to share some big casting news!

This particular update should prove exciting for anyone out there who is a big-time music fan or is just a little nostalgic. According to a report from Deadline, pop star JoJo is poised to recur on the series, starting with next week’s episode, as Sabine. This is a character described as follows:

“[Sabine is] a world famous recording artist who’s been making music since she was 10 years old. In search of a new sound, she decides to collaborate with Layla (Greta Onieogou) on her next album, putting her trust in the up and coming young music producer. Sabine is a rare talent who knows what she wants, and has the name and reputation to make it happen.”

Is this a case of art imitating life? It feels like you can easily make that argument, given that JoJo as a pop singer first found fame at a very young age. She can probably bring a good bit of her own experience to this role, and also prove to be pretty instrumental to Layla’s future.

In general, we have a good feeling that the future is going to be a part of some upcoming stories for a number of different reasons. This is a chance to learn a little bit more about Spencer’s future, including if he will take the fall for his teammates and if his potential collegiate career starts to fall apart before it really gets going. There’s absolutely a lot to dive in and think about here!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to All American right now

What do you want to see from JoJo moving into All American season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stay at the site to get some other updates you will not want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







