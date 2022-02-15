Celebrity Big Brother 3 spoilers: Who won the Power of Veto? (day 20)

Who won the Power of Veto during tonight’s Celebrity Big Brother 3 episode? This has been one of the more controversial past couple of days of the season, and that’s without the competition even being played!

Here’s where things stood entering the episode tonight. Carson Kressley won Head of Household, and he opted to nominated Todd Bridges and Miesha Tate for eviction. However, his plan was not necessarily to evict either one of them! He’s foolishly bought into this notion that Shanna Moakler is more untrustworthy and should be taken out instead. With that, the idea here is that she’s going to be the replacement nominee this week almost no matter what. So long as she doesn’t win Veto, she’s probably doomed. The only way this doesn’t happen is if we see Lamar Odom, a total wild card, win and not use it. The Veto is live tonight, so we’ll all find out at the same exact time.

The smart thing for Carson to do this week was split up Miesha and Todrick Hall, especially since the two of them are competitive and far bigger threats to win down the road. We do wonder if he will come to regret this!

The bad news for Shanna is that she didn’t even get to play in this competition, which is ultimately cruel on yet another level. Why wouldn’t she even get a chance at this? Those are the brakes.

The winner is…

Todrick! Yea, we can’t say that we’re shocked about this since he’s been close to winning before and he’s a clear threat. It was clear the moment that he won that he would probably remove Miesha and then Carson would nominate Shanna. With that, completing the plan that has been set up for days now. Yet, he saved Todd and kept Miesha on the block! Shanna still ended ended up being the replacement nominee.

What were you hoping to see happen with the Veto in Celebrity Big Brother 3 episode?

