Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Season 5 radio silence

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Are going to get a chance to celebrate Valentine’s Day with some of these characters?

There’s no denying that we love Dr. Shaun Murphy and many other familiar faces at the St. Bonaventure Hospital, and we’ve already been mired in one of the crazier hiatuses we’ve had in quite some time with this show. Unfortunately, it’s not over tonight, and it doesn’t appear as though it’s coming back in the near future, either. Freddie Highmore and the rest of the cast remain on hiatus as the network airs Promised Land instead.

We wish there was at least something more to share here when it comes to the future, whether it be a new synopsis, a trailer, or at least some casting news! However, for whatever reason the network has kept things very much under wraps, and we imagine that it’s going to be that way until we we have something a little more definitive such as a return date. They’ll go a little more all-out with the promotion at that point.

Do we think that ABC themselves have to be missing The Good Doctor? We tend to think so, given that this show generates far better ratings than we’ve seen from Promised Land as of late. That’s, of course, without mentioning its popularity via DVR and/or around the world.

What happens when the show returns?

It feels at this point that the top priority is going to be the showdown between Salen Morrison and some of her doctors, but don’t discount the tension between Shaun and Lea, either. While it’s clear that she wanted to him, at the same time Shaun never asked for that help. Instead, he wants her to admit to what she did in regards to the reviews.

