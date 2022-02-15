Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? A look towards ‘Broken’

Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight over at CBS? Are we about to get another dose of the crime procedural? We know that it’s been off the air for a few weeks now and because of that, it’s all the easier to want more and want it as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, this is where we have to remind you that the break isn’t quite over just yet. There is no new installment airing in a few hours and technically, we still have a couple of weeks to go until Jane Tennant and company return. The network did recently confirm that the next new episode is titled “Broken,” and the synopsis below gives you a better sense of what lies ahead there:

“Broken” – While Jane is questioned following Maggie Shaw’s arrest, the rest of the team investigates a mysterious case of Marines with damaged ear canals from a weapon that emits ultrasonic waves. Also, Ernie visits his friend, Dr. Tony Lee (Alec Mapa), to identify possible suspects who had access to his classified weapon, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, Feb. 28 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Beyond the story that is coming up in this episode (and a promo that could be released next week), one other thing we’d keep your eyes peeled on at the moment is more news regarding the show’s long-term future. While CBS may wait for a good while for renewals on some of their long-term series, we wouldn’t be shocked in the slightest if they decided to go ahead and spread the good word that NCIS: Hawaii is coming back for more. As of right now, the renewal feels like a foregone conclusion.

