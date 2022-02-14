Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? Season 3 episode 13 preview!

Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? Are we finally about to see the comedy back from an extended hiatus? If you find yourself wondering about any of these things, of course we are happy to help you out!

The first order of business here, unfortunately, is passing along the bad news: Unfortunately, there is still no new episode on the network tonight. What’s the reason for that? The Olympics are still on! There’s nothing altogether complicated that we need to dive into here. It’s largely just a situation that we’re going to be waiting until the Games are over to see more of Cedric the Entertainer and the rest of the cast. Actually, you’ll be waiting for a week after the end of the Olympics, as the current plan is for the show to come back on Monday, February 28.

Do you want to get a few more details all about what the story ahead will bring? Then go ahead and check out the full The Neighborhood season 3 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Welcome to the Stakeout” – When there’s a break-in at Calvin’s business, he teams up with Dave for a stakeout to catch the culprit in the act. Also, Gemma is uncharacteristically reluctant to share her new hobby with Tina, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Feb. 28 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

In the midst of this hiatus we’re at least happy to offer up this sort of information to you — hopefully, it stands to make this break at least a little bit more bearable. The idea of Calvin and Dave doing a stakeout is going to be hilarious in itself, mostly because they barely have patience for each other. How are they going to have patience handling a situation like this?

What do you most want to see on The Neighborhood season 3 episode 14 when the show comes back on the air?

