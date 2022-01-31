Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? Current season 4 return date

Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? Or, have we reached the beginning of what’s going to be a long hiatus? As you would imagine, we’ll break some of that down further within this piece — plus give you a better sense of where the future is going to go.

First and foremost, though, we should start by getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no episode on the air tonight. Not only that, there’s not another episode next week, either. With the Olympics right around the corner, we are now in a spot where we’re stuck having to wait until Monday, February 28 to see the show back on the air. It’s true that, at least for the time being, this has not been confirmed at CBS. However, we’re expecting that to happen at some point over the next week. We do at least know that the show will not be coming back before that date.

Why not air the Cedric the Entertainer comedy opposite the Games? The simplest answer we can give to that is that it’s a matter of keeping the ratings high. While we know that The Neighborhood has already been renewed for another season, the idea with a show like this is that you want to play the long game. You don’t want it just back for next season; instead, the goal is that it’s able to stick around for many years to come.

Hopefully, at some point over the next couple of weeks some more details are going to emerge when it comes to what’s next. That could mean a synopsis, a promo, or at least a few more teases to get us all collectively excited.

