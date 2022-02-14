Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feed spoilers: Veto and eviction talk (day 20)

There is another episode of Celebrity Big Brother 3 coming tonight on CBS, so why not set the stage for it now?

Things have certainly changed over the past couple of days, especially when you consider who excited people were back when Carson Kressley first won Head of Household. His plan has become nominating Shanna Moakler and sending her out after the Veto, even if there’s little logical reason for doing so. He’s already expressed concern that people will think he’s a jerk after she used her Veto on him last year, and he still can’t figure out that he’s doing the dirty work of Miesha Tate and Todrick Hall. Both Miesha and Todrick have done a good job of making Carson think that they can all work together, though that easily could flip the moment that one of them is in power.

We were hoping that either Carson or Cynthia Bailey would have come to their sense by tonight but, unfortunately, that does not appear to be the case. There may only be a couple of situations where Shanna could be safe tonight: Either she wins Veto herself or a total wild card like Lamar Odom does. (For the record, Lamar is into the idea of targeting Todrick if he wins the next HoH — it took him a while, but he is starting to understand more of how to play this game.)

Because the Veto is being played during tonight’s episode and it is only an hour long, don’t expect to learn who won HoH tonight. More than likely, this is a mystery that will be revealed a little bit later on in the game.

