Big Brother Canada 10 premiere date confirmed at Global!

If you’ve been waiting to learn the Big Brother Canada 10 premiere date at Global, rest assured that the wait is over in terms of getting news! Today, the network confirmed that the Arisa Cox-led version of the franchise will be back on Wednesday, March 2 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.

In a post on Twitter (see below), Cox made the news 100% official with a new preview hyping up the upcoming season. It’s true that you will be waiting a good while to get some more details (including the cast and the theme), but we’re honestly okay with that. We’re in the midst of Celebrity Big Brother right now! We are personally of the opinion that it is hard to handle more than a single season of this show all at one time.

We’re fairly optimistic that we’re going to have a great batch of episodes ahead, given that we personally think we’re coming off of a very strong season 9 that had a great cast, some dramatic moves, and a reminder of how good this particular game can be. Big Brother Canada 2 is still in our mind the best overall season, but in general more than half of the seasons so far have been stronger than the majority of Big Brother US seasons we’ve seen for the past decade.

In case you didn’t know, there are actually going to be some seasons of Big Brother Canada added to Paramount+ a little later this week. We know that it won’t replicate the joy of watching the show in real time, but it is a great example of some of what our neighbors to the north are bringing to the table creatively year in and year out.

What do you think about Big Brother Canada 10?

🚨This is not a drill 🚨

Big Brother Canada Season 10 premieres Wed March 2 on @globaltv at 8pm ET!!! WHO’S READY TO PLAY? #BBCAN10 @bigbrotherca pic.twitter.com/44j6RsRSA0 — Arisa Cox (@arisacox) February 14, 2022

