Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Are we finally going to get a chance to watch season 19 episode 13 in a matter of hours?

There’s no denying that we’ve been waiting for a long time to check this episode out. It’d be great to have “The Helpers” on the air sooner rather than later since there’s so much exciting stuff poised to be coming during it. Think along the lines of a huge Jimmy Palmer story, the opportunity to see his daughter Victoria, and also the return of Meredith Eaton as Carol Wilson.

New NCIS video! Take a look below in the event you want more discussion on this past episode of the series right now! Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There is some other discussion coming after every new episode and you don’t want to miss them.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to share a little bit of the bad news — unfortunately, there is no new installment of the series tonight. We’re going to be waiting for two more weeks to see “The Helpers,” and we imagine that the next few days will be especially quiet. We’re not expecting much in terms of a promo, and all we have for now is the attached synopsis:

“The Helpers” – While investigating the death of an intruder at Quantico, Jimmy and Kasie are exposed to a deadly biotoxin, and the NCIS team calls on Doctor Carol Wilson (Meredith Eaton) for help as they race to find the antidote. Also, Torres tries to distract Jimmy’s daughter, who came to the office to spend the day with her dad, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Feb. 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. The episode was co-written by series star Brian Dietzen.

Rest assured, there’s at least one more episode coming on March 7 — that news was also confirmed by the network a little bit earlier today.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 13?

Are you sad to be waiting for a while in order to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







