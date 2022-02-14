Call the Midwife season 11 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: The train crash…

Call the Midwife season 11 episode 8 is airing on BBC One this weekend and at this point, it’s easy to be afraid. Terrified, even! Based on what the story could hold, we’re going to need every tissue-box that is available at the store.

The preview that aired following episode 7 set the stage dramatically for what’s coming up next. At the center of this episode is a train crash, and it’s one that could claim the lives of multiple people involved. Dr. Turner and Sister Julienne are two of the higher-profile characters in danger, and there is nothing within the promo that makes us feel like either one of these characters is necessarily in good shape. As a matter of fact, we have to prepare for the worst.

So while we wait for the finale to air, there’s a part of us that remains anxious to learn if they survive. Then, the other part is focused on how the Nonnatus House family is going to react to this situation. For Timothy Turner, it’s clear that he is struggling — he and his father were not in a great spot at the time of the train crash. Is this going to be where things end for the two of them?

We know that Call the Midwife has killed off characters within its finales before, and that is probably where a good bit of our anxiousness stems from at the moment. Yet, we continue to believe that this is a show about hope and in this case, they won’t want to end some of these stories in such a way. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best…

